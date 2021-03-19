CM said: Strict action will be taken against those who are not wearing masks
He also added that emphasis will be given to testing and contact tracing
Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Friday held a meeting with District Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
Khatter said that strict action will be taken against those who are not wearing masks and all Covid-19 norms to be followed during the festive season. He also added that emphasis will be given to testing and contact tracing.