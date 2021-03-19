Haryana CM urges all to follow COVID norms during festive season

Haryana CM urges all to follow COVID norms during festive season1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
- CM said: Strict action will be taken against those who are not wearing masks
- He also added that emphasis will be given to testing and contact tracing
Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Friday held a meeting with District Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
Khatter said that strict action will be taken against those who are not wearing masks and all Covid-19 norms to be followed during the festive season. He also added that emphasis will be given to testing and contact tracing.
Haryana reported six coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,089, while the tally rose to 2,77,268 with 633 new cases, the Health Department said.
While three fatalities were from Kaithal, a fatality each was reported from Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Karnal districts.
The new 633 cases include 104 in Gurgaon, followed by Kurukshetra (85), Karnal (95) and Ambala (91).The active cases rose to 3,957, while the recovery rate is 97.46 per cent, the bulletin said.
