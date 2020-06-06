Haryana CM urges people to use indigenous goods, give up lure for Chinese ones

On the ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus announced by the Centre for various sections of the society and various sectors of the industry, Khattar said Prime Minister Modi announced this package to help the country continue its growth. “No other country has announced such a big package," he said. Khattar also made a mention of 4,119 startups registered by the youth in Haryana, saying the number is twice that in Rajasthan, four times that in Punjab, five times that in Uttarakhand and 14 times that in Himachal. On the COVID situation, he said the people will have to changes their lifestyle to prevent the spread of the virus with precautions like social distancing and sanitization.