Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has become the first person to enroll for a three-month online Basic Certificate course in Japanese Culture and Language at Kurukshetra University. CM Khattar said he always had a passion to learn foreign languages and therefore has opted for the course.

According to the Kurukshetra University, the 67-year-old minister has recently taken admission and said there is no age limit to learn and one must keep improving their skills and knowledge.

Professor Brajesh Sawhney, dean faculty of arts and languages and chairperson said the basic certificates course will cover Japanese history, life values, basics of Japanese writing and pronunciation, vocabulary, basic greetings used in daily life and businesses meetings.

The professor said that the course has been designed according to the New Education Policy. The online programme is tailored to the need of higher officers, ministers, and government representatives so that collaboration can be established in the field of business, economy, research, and education.

Recently, CM Khattar announced to give free tablets to students of Class 11 and 12 across the state. The government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class 11 and 12 in the upcoming academic session. A total of ₹560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets.

The government added that it is planning to give tablets to the students of other classes as well.

