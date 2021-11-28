Haryana cuts VAT on jet fuel to 1%, Scindia applauds the move

"We have jumped from 74 airports in the last 70 years to 62 (more) airports in the last seven years. Now we have 136 airports. But that's not where we are going to stop. We have a target of a total of 220 airports by 2025, and that include heliport and water ports. The task before us is gigantic. Tomorrow we are going to launch the Jewar airport (near Noida).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}