Home / News / India /  Haryana Deputy CM tests positive for Covid-19; isolates himself

Haryana Deputy CM tests positive for Covid-19; isolates himself

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala
1 min read . 04:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Dushyant Chautala asked everyone who had come in contact with him to get tested for Covid-19.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

The Haryana Deputy CM asked everyone who had come in contact with him to get tested for Covid-19. 

The deputy CM of Haryana has also gone into isolation. 

“Today, due to mild fever, I got RT-PCR test done, the report of which has come positive. I have isolated myself," the tweet read. 

Haryana on Friday reported 40% rise in new Covid cases as 3,748 new patients got added to the tally. Almost 2,678 cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

The state imposed curbs a day ago in view of the rising Covid cases. The state on Thursday had ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in six more districts till January 12

