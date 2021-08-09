The Haryana government on Monday stated that the night curfew imposed in the state due to Covid-19, has been discontinued for a fortnight till 23 August, 5 am.

"In continuation of the orders of the State Executive Committee No. DMC-SPO-2020/8743 dated 08 August 2021 relating to Mahamari Alert-Surakshlt Naryana, it is clarified that the 'Night Curfew' imposed in the State (from 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM) has been discontinued with immediate effect till August 23, 2021 (05:00AM)," the state government said in a statement.

The order also stated that "gatherings of invitees at Dist/Sub-Divisional level Independence Day functions in the state shall not be of more than 1,000 persons subject to strict observance of COVID norms."

Haryana government had on Sunday extended the Covid-19 lockdown for two more weeks till 23 August to curb the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said the new guidelines will come into effect from 5 am Monday.

Meanwhile, Haryana's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,70,079 with 19 fresh cases on Sunday, while one more fatality due to the disease pushed the death toll to 9,649, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Faridabad and three from Gurugram, the bulletin stated.

The latest death was reported from Kaithal, it said.

There are 679 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,59,751 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.





