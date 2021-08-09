Haryana govt discontinues night curfew till 23 Aug: Details here

"In continuation of the orders of the State Executive Committee No. DMC-SPO-2020/8743 dated 08 August 2021 relating to Mahamari Alert-Surakshlt Naryana, it is clarified that the 'Night Curfew' imposed in the State (from 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM) has been discontinued with immediate effect till August 23, 2021 (05:00AM)," the state government said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}