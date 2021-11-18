In a viral video, a doctor identified as Manoj Mittal, is seen eating raw cow dung, picked up from the ground.

Mittal is seen picking up the cow dung from the ground, at what looked like a cow shelter, breaking a piece and putting it straight into his mouth. The doctor explained the benefits of eating cow dung and further went on to talk about the benefits of drinking cow urine.

Mittal claimed that the practice would keep several diseases at bay. He further explained that women should eat cow dung to have normal deliveries so they never have to opt for a cesarean.

I present you this gentleman!pic.twitter.com/YtFHGo9cQH — عادل مغل 🇵🇸 (@MogalAadil) November 13, 2021

Mittal is heard saying in the video, “Every part of Panchagavya obtained from the cow is very valuable for mankind. See, if we eat cow dung, then our body and mind become pure. Our soul becomes pure. Once it enters our body, it purifies our body."

Earlier this year, during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, nationwide doctors had warned citizens against having cow dung to ward off the virus after there were several reported incidents.

They cited that there were no scientific evidence proving the benefits of consuming cow dung to ward off diseases and instead the act ran the risk of spreading further malady.

