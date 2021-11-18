Haryana doctor eats cow dung to purify mind, body and soul. Watch video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Manoj Mittal explained that women should also eat cow dung to have normal deliveries, so they never have to opt for a cesarean while further explaining the benefits of drinking cow urine
In a viral video, a doctor identified as Manoj Mittal, is seen eating raw cow dung, picked up from the ground.
Mittal is seen picking up the cow dung from the ground, at what looked like a cow shelter, breaking a piece and putting it straight into his mouth. The doctor explained the benefits of eating cow dung and further went on to talk about the benefits of drinking cow urine.
Mittal claimed that the practice would keep several diseases at bay. He further explained that women should eat cow dung to have normal deliveries so they never have to opt for a cesarean.
Mittal is heard saying in the video, “Every part of Panchagavya obtained from the cow is very valuable for mankind. See, if we eat cow dung, then our body and mind become pure. Our soul becomes pure. Once it enters our body, it purifies our body."
Earlier this year, during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, nationwide doctors had warned citizens against having cow dung to ward off the virus after there were several reported incidents.
They cited that there were no scientific evidence proving the benefits of consuming cow dung to ward off diseases and instead the act ran the risk of spreading further malady.