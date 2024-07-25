Haryana doctors on strike! Long queues of patients outside OPDs, emergency departments. Top 10 updates

Government doctors in Haryana launched an indefinite strike on Thursday, disrupting services in state-run hospitals. The strike, organized by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, aims to protest the non-fulfilment of their various demands.

The doctors are demanding the creation of a specialist cadre and a career progression scheme that ensures they are on par with their central government counterparts. Other demands include no direct recruitment of senior medical officers and a reduced bond amount for postgraduate courses.

Haryana Hospitals Strike: Here are top 10 updates 1) The association has shut down health services in government hospitals to protest doctors' unmet demands. The state government has requested the association consider the strike's effect on patients.

2) Association president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said, “Doctors of various government health institutions have proceeded on an indefinite strike across the state.”

3) Four association members on Wednesday started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the Health Services director general in Panchkula, PTI reported.

4) “We will attend the meeting but if there is no outcome, then our strike will continue indefinitely,” said Khyalia on Thursday.

5) Long queues of patients were seen in outpatient departments (OPDs) of district hospitals in many places, including Panipat and Gurugram.

6) “Over the past several months, we have been given repeated assurances pertaining to our various demands but those remain unfulfilled. So, we have decided to observe a total shutdown of health services, including OPD, emergency, post-mortem from Thursday,” Khyalia said as quoted by PTI.

7) “On July 18, we were assured by the additional chief secretary, health, that a notification would be issued before July 24 pertaining to two demands -- assured career progression and the bond issue -- but nothing happened,” he told media persons.

8) "We had told the government a month ago that we would be compelled to shut down all services from July 25 (if the demands were not met)," he added.

9) Health Minister Kamal Gupta, in a letter to the association, urged the doctors to consider the impact of their strike on the general public. “I understand that ... numerous pressing demands (have been) put forth by your members and I want to assure you that these concerns are being taken very seriously.”

10) “We recognise the importance of your demands and are actively working towards a resolution that will be satisfactory to all parties involved. However, I urge each one of you to consider the impact of a strike on our patients and the general public. We have a responsibility to ensure that healthcare services remain uninterrupted, especially for those who rely on us in their times of need,” the minister added.