Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

Chautala posted the news on Twitter and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last few days, to take care of themselves and get a test if doctor advises them.

सभी साथियों के लिए सूचना -

मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

The state Deputy CM's Covid-19 positive result came in a month's gap of the CM's contracting the virus. On August 24, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

Khattar also urged his colleagues who came in contact with him over the past week to get tested for the virus as well.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar posted on the micro-blogging site.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs had also tested positive for the highly contagious virus today, Health Minister Anil Vij said. Six assembly staffers have also tested positive for the disease, officials said.

