Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19
Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Chautala urged people who had come in contact with him in the last few days, to take care of themselves and get a test if doctor advises them
  • Earlier, in August, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive for novel coronavirus infection

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

Chautala posted the news on Twitter and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last few days, to take care of themselves and get a test if doctor advises them.

Chautala posted the news on Twitter and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last few days, to take care of themselves and get a test if doctor advises them.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The state Deputy CM's Covid-19 positive result came in a month's gap of the CM's contracting the virus. On August 24, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

Khattar also urged his colleagues who came in contact with him over the past week to get tested for the virus as well.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar posted on the micro-blogging site.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs had also tested positive for the highly contagious virus today, Health Minister Anil Vij said. Six assembly staffers have also tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated