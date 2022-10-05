Haryana: Effigy of burning Ravana fell during Dushera celebrations, few injured. Watch1 min read . 08:24 PM IST
- Effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. Some people were injured
A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Haryana's Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. Some people were injured. Further details awaited.
A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Haryana's Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. Some people were injured. Further details awaited.
In the video, it was seen that many people went close to the burning effigy of Ravana in the Dussehra ceremony in Yamunanagar. Further, the effigy while burning fell over the people standing close to it.
In the video, it was seen that many people went close to the burning effigy of Ravana in the Dussehra ceremony in Yamunanagar. Further, the effigy while burning fell over the people standing close to it.
Further details are awaited.
Further details are awaited.
Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.
Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath.