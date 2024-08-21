Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Haryana: Election Commission halts result announcement of ongoing recruitments till completion of assembly polls
BREAKING NEWS

Haryana: Election Commission halts result announcement of ongoing recruitments till completion of assembly polls

Livemint

  • EC halts result announcements of the ongoing recruitment process in Haryana

EC halts result announcements of the ongoing recruitment process in Haryana.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday stopped result announcement of ongoing recruitments in Haryana till assembly poll process is over.

The Commission took cognizance of the complaint received from Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the process of recruitment against 5,600 vacancies for the post of Constable in the Haryana Police, 76 posts of TGT and PTI by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and recruitment for various posts by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

