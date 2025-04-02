Haryana electricity tariff hike: Rates revised for domestic and industrial users | Check latest charges for all slabs

Haryana electricity tariff hike: The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has revised the power tariff rate across the state. According to the electricity order for 2025-26, the power rates in Harayana have increased for both domestic and industrial categories from 20 to 30 paise per kWh(kilowatt hours)/kVAh from last year.
HERC has hiked the electricity rate by 20 paise per kWh for domestic users. For consumption up to 50 units, the tariff has been revised from ₹2 per kWh to ₹2.20 per kWh.
In the range of 51-100 units, the tariff has been hiked from ₹2.50 per kWh to ₹2.70 per kWh.
For consumption of 100 units per month, in the slab of 0-150 units, the rate has been revised from ₹2.75 per kWh to ₹2.95.
According to an official statement quoted by the news portal PTI, the tariff was reduced from ₹2.70 per unit to ₹2 (0-50 units per month) in FY 2020-21, and for consumption between 51 units to 100 units, the tariff was decreased from ₹4.50 per unit to ₹2.50 per unit, which has now been revised as ₹2.20 and ₹2.70 per unit.
"Further, this new tariff structure delivers immediate relief to households by eliminating the burden of Minimum Monthly Charges (MMC). However, a two-part tariff regime has been introduced in which no fixed charges will be levied on domestic consumers having monthly energy consumption up to 300 units. The tariff for Category-I domestic consumers is still one of the lowest among the neighbouring states," the news portal quoted an official statement.
The tariff rate for other slabs — 151-300 units is ₹5.25 per kWh, 301 to 500 units will be ₹6.45 per kWh, and for consumption over 500 units, the rate was been revised to ₹7.10 per kWh.
Additionally, HERC has brought in a new category for consumers with a load over 5 kilowatts.
For consumption up to 500 units, the rate has been fixed at ₹6.50 per kWh, while it is ₹7.15 per kWh for 501 to 1,000 units and ₹7.50 per kWh for more than 1,000 units. Apart from this, fixed charges of ₹50 per kilowatt have been levied for slabs — 301 to 500 units and above 500 units.
In terms of the industrial sector, the rate for 11 kVAh has been revised from ₹6.65 per kVAh (kilovolt-ampere hour) to ₹6.95 per kVAh. Additionally, the fixed charge has been increased from ₹165 per kid (kilovolt amperes) per month to ₹290 per kid per month.
Meanwhile, the tariff for the agriculture category having a metered connection, the Monthly Minimum Chagres (MMC) from the prevailing tariff of ₹200 per BHP per year, has been lowered to ₹180/144 per BHP per year as per the load. Further, the latest tariff slab above 20 kw for the agro-industry has been introduced to promote emerging sectors such as mushroom compost and spawn, high-tech hydroponics, high-tech aeroponics, and cold storage.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.