Haryana electricity tariff hike: Rates revised for domestic and industrial users | Check latest charges for all slabs

Haryana electricity tariff hike: The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has revised the power tariff rate across the state. According to the electricity order for 2025-26, the power rates in Harayana have increased for both domestic and industrial categories from 20 to 30 paise per kWh(kilowatt hours)/kVAh from last year.

Tariff rates for domestic users HERC has hiked the electricity rate by 20 paise per kWh for domestic users. For consumption up to 50 units, the tariff has been revised from ₹2 per kWh to ₹2.20 per kWh.

In the range of 51-100 units, the tariff has been hiked from ₹2.50 per kWh to ₹2.70 per kWh.

For consumption of 100 units per month, in the slab of 0-150 units, the rate has been revised from ₹2.75 per kWh to ₹2.95.

According to an official statement quoted by the news portal PTI, the tariff was reduced from ₹2.70 per unit to ₹2 (0-50 units per month) in FY 2020-21, and for consumption between 51 units to 100 units, the tariff was decreased from ₹4.50 per unit to ₹2.50 per unit, which has now been revised as ₹2.20 and ₹2.70 per unit.

Reduce burden of Minimum Monthly Charges "Further, this new tariff structure delivers immediate relief to households by eliminating the burden of Minimum Monthly Charges (MMC). However, a two-part tariff regime has been introduced in which no fixed charges will be levied on domestic consumers having monthly energy consumption up to 300 units. The tariff for Category-I domestic consumers is still one of the lowest among the neighbouring states," the news portal quoted an official statement.

The tariff rate for other slabs — 151-300 units is ₹5.25 per kWh, 301 to 500 units will be ₹6.45 per kWh, and for consumption over 500 units, the rate was been revised to ₹7.10 per kWh.

New category for load over 5 kilowatts Additionally, HERC has brought in a new category for consumers with a load over 5 kilowatts.

For consumption up to 500 units, the rate has been fixed at ₹6.50 per kWh, while it is ₹7.15 per kWh for 501 to 1,000 units and ₹7.50 per kWh for more than 1,000 units. Apart from this, fixed charges of ₹50 per kilowatt have been levied for slabs — 301 to 500 units and above 500 units.

Latest rates for industrial users In terms of the industrial sector, the rate for 11 kVAh has been revised from ₹6.65 per kVAh (kilovolt-ampere hour) to ₹6.95 per kVAh. Additionally, the fixed charge has been increased from ₹165 per kid (kilovolt amperes) per month to ₹290 per kid per month.

Meanwhile, the tariff for the agriculture category having a metered connection, the Monthly Minimum Chagres (MMC) from the prevailing tariff of ₹200 per BHP per year, has been lowered to ₹180/144 per BHP per year as per the load. Further, the latest tariff slab above 20 kw for the agro-industry has been introduced to promote emerging sectors such as mushroom compost and spawn, high-tech hydroponics, high-tech aeroponics, and cold storage.