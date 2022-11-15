Haryana: Expansion of Ayushman Bharat scheme to now cover 28 lakh families

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides health coverage to all BPL families. Under the scheme, people can avail the benefit of free medical facilities up to ₹5 lakh. The official data says that around 28,89,036 Ayushman Bharat cards have been made in Haryana. Currently, 715 hospitals are empanelled under the scheme in the state. Out of them, 539 are private and 176 are government hospitals. Till now, around 5,51,480 claims have been made under the scheme and around ₹580.77 crore of them have been settled.

