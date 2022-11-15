Haryana: Expansion of Ayushman Bharat scheme to now cover 28 lakh families

Under the expansion of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, around 28 lakh families will get health care benefits in Haryana. Now, the needy families that were not included in the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census(SECC) data will also be covered in the scheme, according to a state government's official announcement.
Under the expansion of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, around 28 lakh families will get health care benefits in Haryana. Now, the needy families that were not included in the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census(SECC) data will also be covered in the scheme, according to a state government's official announcement.
Earlier around, fifteen lakh families were covered in the scheme. After its expansion, the number has increased to 28 lakh.
Earlier around, fifteen lakh families were covered in the scheme. After its expansion, the number has increased to 28 lakh.
The state government has expanded the scope of the scheme in Haryana. The official statement also mentioned how the scheme was implemented pan-India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.
The state government has expanded the scope of the scheme in Haryana. The official statement also mentioned how the scheme was implemented pan-India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.
Till now, only the families that were mentioned in the 2011 SECC data were able to seek the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. However, the Haryana government's initiative will ensure that the benefits of the scheme are extended to other needy people as well.
Till now, only the families that were mentioned in the 2011 SECC data were able to seek the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. However, the Haryana government's initiative will ensure that the benefits of the scheme are extended to other needy people as well.
The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government increased the eligible annual income limit of BPL families for inclusion in the scheme from ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh.
The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government increased the eligible annual income limit of BPL families for inclusion in the scheme from ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh.
"The financial liability for inclusion of these families will be borne by the state government," the statement said. The central government's norm made only 15,51,798 families eligible for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. However, the expansion of the scheme benefit now covers 28 lakh families in the state.
"The financial liability for inclusion of these families will be borne by the state government," the statement said. The central government's norm made only 15,51,798 families eligible for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. However, the expansion of the scheme benefit now covers 28 lakh families in the state.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides health coverage to all BPL families. Under the scheme, people can avail the benefit of free medical facilities up to ₹5 lakh. The official data says that around 28,89,036 Ayushman Bharat cards have been made in Haryana. Currently, 715 hospitals are empanelled under the scheme in the state. Out of them, 539 are private and 176 are government hospitals. Till now, around 5,51,480 claims have been made under the scheme and around ₹580.77 crore of them have been settled.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides health coverage to all BPL families. Under the scheme, people can avail the benefit of free medical facilities up to ₹5 lakh. The official data says that around 28,89,036 Ayushman Bharat cards have been made in Haryana. Currently, 715 hospitals are empanelled under the scheme in the state. Out of them, 539 are private and 176 are government hospitals. Till now, around 5,51,480 claims have been made under the scheme and around ₹580.77 crore of them have been settled.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.