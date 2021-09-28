Haryana government extended the ban on the sale and manufacture of gutkha and pan masala for one year.

The state Food and Drugs Administration has issued a notification in this regard, under which the sale and purchase of tobacco products have been prohibited for a year from Sept 7, 2021.

The order has been issued to all the district magistrates and superintendent of police, food inspectors and others.

Last year, in view of the COVID pandemic and to prevent the transmission of coronavirus through spitting, the Haryana government has prohibited the sale of chewing gum in the state and asked authorities to effectively implement the ban on gutkha and pan masala

In wake of COVID-19, the department has directed officials to check the sale and distribution of scented or flavoured tobacco, gutkha, pan masala, and kharra (a powdered combination of tobacco), areca nut, lime (chuna) and katechu.

The state government on Monday decided to extend the ban by one more year. Now, the sale of tobacco and nicotine products like pan masala and gutkha in Haryana will be considered illegal till September 2022. The order said the legal action will be taken against those who violate the rule.

