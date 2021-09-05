Haryana government has extended the restrictions in the state to curb Covid-19 for 14 days. The extension will come into effect from Monday. The relaxations provided in the earlier guidelines will continue.

“The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another fortnight, that is from September 6 (5 am onwards) to September 20 (till 5 am), along with guidelines to be implemented during this period issued vide earlier orders," stated an order by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Sunday.

The state government also modified its earlier order to plan the reopening of educational institutes from the upcoming academic session. The vice-chancellors of residential universities have now been asked to continue conducting online classes till October 15.

However, universities and colleges in the state are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical and offline examinations with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

A decision to allow students to attend classes physically in residential universities shall be taken on October 15 after assessing the prevalent Covid situation, the government order stated.

Meanwhile, university administrations may strive to ensure to get all students, faculty members and staff, including the outsourced ones, fully vaccinated and share the progress with the Department of Higher Education, Technical Education and Medical Education and Research, as the case may be, the order stated.

Hostels in colleges and universities are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations.

According to earlier orders, vice-chancellors of universities in the state had been advised to plan the reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme with the state government's department concerned.

(With PTI inputs)

