The Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) on Thursday has said that the Haryana government has extended various restrictions in all the 22 districts to stop the rise of Covid-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the released the guidelines on 5 January and on 10 January to impose Covid-19 curbs in the most worst affected districts of the state. The order issued by the HSDMA had said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19. A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is already in force in the state.

The guidelines released through orders on January 5 and 10 too shall continue to be imposed in the state, it added. Earlier on January 10, amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts.

On Monday, the eight new districts where the restrictions became applicable included Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Bhiwani and Hisar. Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in eleven districts including Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat. Now, all these restrictions have been extended to all the 22 districts in the state.

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes shall remain closed, the earlier order issued on January 5 had stated.

"Hence, restrictions imposed in Group 'A' districts (other 11 districts) vide order dated January 5, shall also be imposed in these (eight districts)," said the earlier order.

Covid-19 curbs in Haryana:

In Haryana the malls and markets are allowed to open till 6 pm. However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large.

All sports complexes, swimming pools and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events, the earlier order had said.

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited, it had said.

The government and private offices, except for emergency / essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance.

Covid-19 cases in Haryana:

There was no let up in the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in Haryana, with 7,591 fresh infections and two fatalities reported on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at over 35,979.

With a fatality each reported from Faridabad and Ambala districts, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,085, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 8,20,107.

Meanwhile, the worst-hit Gurgaon district on Thursday reported yet another big surge with 3,031 cases.

Faridabad (1,107), Panchkula (701), Karnal (285), Sonipat (420) and Ambala (647) were among other districts which continued to register a spike in Covid cases.

