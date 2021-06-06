As Covid cases in the state witness a fall, the Haryana government on Sunday extended COVID restrictions in the state till June 14, 5 am, but eased certain ongoing restrictions with conditions.

"...after duly considering the fact although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic the Govt. has decided to extend the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana from 07.06.2021 (05 00 am onwards) to 14.06.2021 (till 0500 am) in the State of Haryana along with guidelines..." the statgovernment said in an order.

As per the order, shops, malls, restaurants, bars, religious places permitted to reopen with certain conditions.

Here is a lowdown on what will open and what remains shut in Haryana:

a. Shops other than stand alone shops are allowed tO open from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM in two groups namely odd and even- shops with odd numbers on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates.

b. Malls are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

c. Restaurants and bars (Including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM with 50% of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast-food Joints is permitted up to 10:00 PM.

d. Religious places are allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

e. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with 50% attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

f. Gatherings at weddings, Funerals/Cremations are allowed up to 21 persons. However weddings can take place at places other than home and Courts also. No movement of 'Barat' procession will be allowed.

g. For gatherings other than weddings, funerals/cremations, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner shall be required.

h. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 500/0 seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM with adherence to requisite social distancing and other safety norms. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 59 COVID-19 deaths and 723 fresh positive cases on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 8,664 and 7,61,637 respectively.

According to the health department, the latest deaths include five each in Bhiwani, Rewari and Hisar and four each in the districts of Panipat, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Jind. Hisar reported the highest cases at 75, followed by Yamunanagar (67) and Panchkula (66). The total number of active cases in the state was 9,974 and the number of recoveries was 7,42,999.

The recovery rate was 97.55 percent. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.26 percent, the health bulletin said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.