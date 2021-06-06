"...after duly considering the fact although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic the Govt. has decided to extend the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana from 07.06.2021 (05 00 am onwards) to 14.06.2021 (till 0500 am) in the State of Haryana along with guidelines..." the statgovernment said in an order.

