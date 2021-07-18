Keeping in view the Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday extended coronavirus-related restrictions till July 27 with more relaxations.

In a fresh order on what's allowed, what's not, the state said that restaurants and bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50% of the seating capacity following COVID protocols from July 19.

"Now, after duly considering the fact that although the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new COVID-19 positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and the precautionary measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2)(h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby extends the Mahamari Alert- it Haryana',will be in effect for another one week, i.e., from 19.07.2021 (05:00 am onwards) to 26.07.2021 05:00 am) in the State of Haryana along with guidelines to be implemented (during this period) issued vide earlier orders," the new order stated.

Henceforth, the night curfew will be imposed from 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM on all days of the week.

Here is a lowdown on what's allowed, what's not:

I. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM with 50% of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted up to 11:00 PM.

II. Clubhouses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM with adherence to requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate safety norms.

III. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play In Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

IV. Gyms are allowed to open from 06:00 AM to 09:00 PM with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

Apart from this, the following relaxations shall continue as permitted vide earner orders:-

a. The Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi is allowed to hold Common Law Admission Test (GAT) 2021 on 23rd July 2021 In the State. While conducting the same, 'Revised SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI dated 10.09.2020 regarding preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19 shall be strictly followed.

b. Gatherings in weddings, Funerals/Cremations are allowed upto 100 persons subject to strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and Courts also.

c In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed upto 200 persons subject to strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing.

d. Spas are allowed to open from 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanItisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

e. Swimming Pools are allowed to open only for such athletes/swimmers who are competing /practicing for a competitive event after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Could appropriate behavioural norms.

f. Cinema Halls ( in malls and stand-alone) are allowed to open with maximum 50% seating capacity with adherence of requisite social distancing norms, COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and the guidelines as indicated in the SOPS released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI, as well as regular sanftisation of the premises.

Covid rules for reopening of schools, colleges. andother educational institutions:

1. University/Colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes In laboratories, practical examinations and off line examinations with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular Covid appropriate behavioural norms, the guidelines as indicated in the SOPs released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI and regular sanitintion of the premises. Hostels (in Colleges and Universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. Department of Higher Education, Haryana will release guidelines for Implementation of these orders immediately.

2. Open training centers in Haryana State established under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission are also allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing as per prescribed Standing Operating Procedures and Guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI, State Disaster Management Authority, Haryana, National Skill Development Corporation and Local Administration from time to time)

3.Coaching institutions, Libraries and Training Institutes (whether Government or private) are also allowed to open with strict adherence to requisite social distancing norms, Could appropriate behavioural norms guidelines.

Other instructions:

I. Industrial Training institutes (ITIs) are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises, Covid appropriate norms.

-All shops are allowed to open from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. I. Malls are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

-Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time with the condition that they shall follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-I9 appropriate behavioural norms.

-Corporate Offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing, COVID-I9 appropriate behavioural norms and regular sanitisation.

-All production units, establishments. Industries are permitted to function. However they shall strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate and prescribed guidelines, behavioural norms and Social distancing.

-Sports Complexes, Stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (Spectators will not be allowed). Sports Authorities shall ensure adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises and COV1D-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Saturday reported seven more COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,593, while 41 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,69,504.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include one each from Hisar, Panipat and Sirsa districts.

Of the new cases, eight were from Gurgaon district, six from Hisar and five from Kaithal, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 823. The overall recoveries from the infection so far stands at 7,59,088, while the recovery rate is 98.65 per cent, the bulletin added.





