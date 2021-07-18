"Now, after duly considering the fact that although the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new COVID-19 positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and the precautionary measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2)(h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby extends the Mahamari Alert- it Haryana',will be in effect for another one week, i.e., from 19.07.2021 (05:00 am onwards) to 26.07.2021 05:00 am) in the State of Haryana along with guidelines to be implemented (during this period) issued vide earlier orders," the new order stated.