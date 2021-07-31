2 min read.Updated: 31 Jul 2021, 09:45 PM ISTLivemint
Night curfew will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week in the State
The Haryana government on Saturday extended lockdown for one more week till 9th August. Night curfew will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week in the State. The current lockdown relaxations with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue.
"The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," said an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.