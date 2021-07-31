{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Haryana government on Saturday extended lockdown for one more week till 9th August. Night curfew will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week in the State. The current lockdown relaxations with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue.

"The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," said an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.

Here are the relaxations

Here are the relaxations

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 10 pm

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm

Vice-chancellors of Universities are advised to plan re-opening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the concerned department of the state government

Immediate action may be initiated by the university administration to fully vaccinate all the hostel students, day scholars, faculty and staff including the outsourced ones.

Restaurants are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity

Restaurants in malls are allowed from 10 am to 11 pm. However, these timings are not applicable to restaurants in hotels.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 11 pm.

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Bars (including in hotels and malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50% of seating capacity.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm with 50% capacity.

Club houses/restaurants/bars of the gold courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals, cremations are allowed to upto 100 persons.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed upto 200 persons.

Spas are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity.

Swimming pools are allowed to open only for such athletes/swimmers who are competing/practicing for a competitive event.

Cinema halls (in malls and standalone) are allowed to open with maximum 50% seating capacity.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance

All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function

