The Haryana government on Sunday extended lockdown till 12 July. However, it has given some relaxations in curbs imposed since mid-April. The institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold "Chartered Accountant Examinations" from 5 July to 20 July.

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm

Restaurants and bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10 pm.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 per sons at one time with the condition that they shall follow requisite social distancing norms.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing.

Gathering in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed upto 50 persons subject to strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour. Weddings can take place at places other than home and courts. No movement of 'baraat' procession will be allowed.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with ceiling of 50 persons.

Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity

All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function

Sports complexes, Stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators will not be allowed)

Haryana government issues order to extend lockdown till July 12 with some relaxations in the state#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/W6S7Dw9m7h — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

The state government has also decided to allow the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army recruiting Office, Military Station subject to strict observation of Social Distancing norms.

On June 27, Haryana had allowed university campuses to open for research scholars, laboratory practicals, remedial and doubt classes by adopting requisite social distancing norms. It, however, said that anganwadi centres and crèches under Women and Child Development Department shall continue to remain closed. These places will remain shut till 31 July.

The relaxations on reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, gatherings in weddings, funerals, open spaces etc will continue as currently in place.

According to earlier relaxations all shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, malls from 10 am to 8 pm, restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. Swimming pools and spas will continue to remain closed.

