Haryana revises Covid lockdown guidelines. What's allowed, what's not2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2021, 08:44 PM IST
- The Institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold 'Chartered Accountant Examinations' from 5 July to 20 July
The Haryana government on Sunday extended lockdown till 12 July. However, it has given some relaxations in curbs imposed since mid-April. The institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold "Chartered Accountant Examinations" from 5 July to 20 July.
The state government has also decided to allow the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army recruiting Office, Military Station subject to strict observation of Social Distancing norms.
On June 27, Haryana had allowed university campuses to open for research scholars, laboratory practicals, remedial and doubt classes by adopting requisite social distancing norms. It, however, said that anganwadi centres and crèches under Women and Child Development Department shall continue to remain closed. These places will remain shut till 31 July.
The relaxations on reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, gatherings in weddings, funerals, open spaces etc will continue as currently in place.
According to earlier relaxations all shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, malls from 10 am to 8 pm, restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. Swimming pools and spas will continue to remain closed.
