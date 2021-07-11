Haryana government on Sunday extended its 'Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana' from 5 am of 12th July to 5 am of 19th July, with some relaxation amid Covid-19.

In its fresh order, the state government added that a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in gatherings for weddings & funerals; maximum 200 people in open spaces. Spas will be allowed from 6 am to 8 pm with 50% capacity.

Here's a lowdown on what's allowed, what's not:

-In open spaces, gathenngs will be allowed upto 200 persons subject to strict observance of COVID-t9 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing. -Spas are allowed to open from 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sambsation and Covid appropnate behavioural norms.

-Swimming Pools are allowed to open only for such athletes/swimmers who are competing /practicing for a competitive event after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

-Cinema Halls (in malls and stand alone) are allowed to open with maximum 50% seating capacity with adherence of requisite social distancing norms, COVID-I9 appropriate behavioural norms the guidelines as indicated in the SOPS released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI, as well as regular sanitisation of the premises

- University/Colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and off line examinations with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular Covid appropriate behavioural norms, the guidelines as indicated in the SOPs released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI and regular sanitization of the premises. Hostels (in Colleges and Universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. Department of Higher Education, Haryana will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately.

-Open training centers in Haryana State established under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission are also allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing as per prescribed Standing Operating Procedures and Guidelines issued by Ministry of Horne Affairs, GOI, State Disaster Management Authority. Haryana. National Skill Development Corporation and Local Administration from time to time).

-Coaching institutions, Libraries and Training Institutes (whether Government or private) are also allowed to open with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms, Covid appropriate behavioural norms guidelines as indicated in the SOPs released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI and regular sanitrtation of premises.

-Industrial Training institutes (IT1s) are allowed to open for students for doubt classes. practical classes with stnct adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises, Covid appropriate behavioural norms and guidelines as Indicated in the SOPs released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI. Department of Skill Development & Industrial Training, Haryana will release guidelines for implementation of these Orders immediately.

Apart from this, the following relaxations shall continue as permitted vide earlier orders:-

a. All shops are allowed to open from 09:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

b. Malls are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

c. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with 50% of the seating capacity and adopbng requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms. Horne delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food Joints is permitted upto 10:00 PM.

d. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time with the condition that they shall follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

e. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing, COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and regular sanitisation.

f. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with adherence to requisite social distancing and other COVID-19 appropriate safety norms. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

g. Gyms are allowed to open from 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

h. All production units, establishments, Industries are permitted to function. However they shall strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate and prescribed guidelines, behavioural norms and Social distancing.

i. Sports Complexes, Stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (Spectators will not be allowed). Sports Authorities shall ensure adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 36 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,69,279 and its death toll to 9,550.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include two from Nuh and one each from Hisar, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts.

Among the fresh cases, seven were from Gurgaon and six from Karnal, it showed.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 939.

A total of 7,58,790 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and the recovery rate was 98.64 percent, the bulletin said.

