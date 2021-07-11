- University/Colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and off line examinations with strict adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular Covid appropriate behavioural norms, the guidelines as indicated in the SOPs released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI and regular sanitization of the premises. Hostels (in Colleges and Universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. Department of Higher Education, Haryana will release guidelines for implementation of these orders immediately.

