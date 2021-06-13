Amid attempts to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday extended ongoing lockdown till 21 June, 5 am, but allowed more relaxations to the curbs.

"...after duly considering the fact although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Could positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and the precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2)(h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby extends the MahameH Alert-Surakshit Haryana 'writ wed-yarn after for another one week, i.e., from 11.06.2021 (05:00 am onwards) to 21.06.2021 (till 05:00 am) in the State of Haryana...," the state government order stated.

All Colleges, Coaching Institutions, Libraries and Training Institutes whether Govemment or Private shall remain closed till further orders in the State.

What's allowed, what's not:

a. All shops are allowed to open from 09:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

b. Malls are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

c. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with 50% of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. Nome delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints Is permitted upto 10:00 PM.

d. Religious places are allowed to over with 21 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Could appropriate behavioural norms.

e. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with 50% attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisatlon and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

f. Gatherings in weddings, Funerals/Cremations are allowed up to 21 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and Courts also. No movement of 'Bare' procession will be allowed.

g. For gatherings other than weddings, funerals/cremations, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings, more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner shall be required.

h. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with adherence to requisite social distancing and other safety norms. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

i. Gyms are allowed to open from 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. However, Spas shall remain closed.

j. All production units, establishments, Industries are permitted to function. However, they shall strictly adhere to Covid appropriate and prescribed guidelines, behavioural norms.

k. Sports Complexes, Stadia are permitted to open only for sports activities(spectators will not be allowed). Sports Authorities shall ensure adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Sunday reported 43 Covid-related deaths taking the cumulative fatality toll to 8,992 while 339 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,65,861. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include six each from Hisar and Panipat and five from Sirsa. Meanwhile, among the districts, Sirsa reported 33 cases while 31 cases were from Palwal. The total active cases were 4,661. The total recoveries so far were 7,52,208. The recovery rate was 98.22 percent. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.05 percent, the bulletin said.

