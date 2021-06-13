"...after duly considering the fact although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Could positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and the precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2)(h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby extends the MahameH Alert-Surakshit Haryana 'writ wed-yarn after for another one week, i.e., from 11.06.2021 (05:00 am onwards) to 21.06.2021 (till 05:00 am) in the State of Haryana...," the state government order stated.

