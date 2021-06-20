The Haryana government has extended Covid lockdown by one more week till 28th June. The state has also revised Covid guidelines and allowed certain relaxations.

Here's what is allowed

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 am

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10 pm

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance subjects to strict observation of social distancing

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed upto 50 persons

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with ceiling of 50 persons

Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms

All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function.

Sports complexes, stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators will not be allowed)

Swimming pools and spas shall remain closed

On Saturday, Haryana reported 170 fresh Covid cases and 33 deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,67,217 and the death toll to 9,216. The deaths included five from Panipat, four each from Hisar and Sirsa districts, among other places.

Jind reported 29 new cases, while 18 cases were from Palwal.

Till 19th June, the total active cases in the state stood at 2,677. The total recoveries reached 7,55,324. The state's recovery rate is 98.45 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate is 7.91 per cent.

