Haryana extends Covid lockdown till 28th June, revises guidelines. Check details
Haryana has also revised Covid guidelines and allowed certain relaxations
The Haryana government has extended Covid lockdown by one more week till 28th June. The state has also revised Covid guidelines and allowed certain relaxations.
The Haryana government has extended Covid lockdown by one more week till 28th June. The state has also revised Covid guidelines and allowed certain relaxations.
Here's what is allowed
On Saturday, Haryana reported 170 fresh Covid cases and 33 deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,67,217 and the death toll to 9,216. The deaths included five from Panipat, four each from Hisar and Sirsa districts, among other places.
Jind reported 29 new cases, while 18 cases were from Palwal.
Till 19th June, the total active cases in the state stood at 2,677. The total recoveries reached 7,55,324. The state's recovery rate is 98.45 per cent.
The cumulative positivity rate is 7.91 per cent.
