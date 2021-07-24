Haryana government has decided to extend Covid-19-mandated lockdown in the state till 5 AM on August 2, with certain relaxations. Night curfew will be in effect from 11 PM till 5 AM across the state on all days of the week, Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said in a statement on Saturday.

Although the positivity rate and number of positive cases in the state have declined, the lockdown has been extended to continue the preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19, the authority stated.

Under the new guidelines, restaurants are allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity and with social distancing, regular sanitation and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Restaurants in malls have been allowed to operate between 11 AM and 11 PM, while standalone restaurants can stay open from 8 AM till 11 PM.

All shops have been allowed to operate between 9 AM and 8 PM, while malls can open from 10 AM to 8 PM. Bars, including those in hotels and malls have been allowed to function from 10 AM to 11 PM at 50 per cent capacity.

University and colleges have allowed to convene classes for doubt resolution, practical classes and examinations, offline examinations. Hostels will be opened for only those students who are appearing in examinations. Department of Higher Education will release guidelines for implementation of these order immediately, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said.

Entrance and recruitment examinations by various universities, insititutes and government departments will have to be conducted in strict adherance to guidelines issued by state and central government, the authority mandated.

Gyms have been allowed to open from 6 AM to 9 PM. Club houses, restaurants and bars in golf courses have been allowed to operate from 10 AM to 11 PM. Gold course managements have been asked to allow patrons to play in a staggered manner in order to avoid crowding. Spas have been allowed to run from 6 AM to 8 PM at 50 per cent capacity.

Attendance at wedding and funerals has been limited to 100 individuals. However, weddings can take place at places other than homes and courts too, the guidelines said. In open spaces, gathering of 200 people has been allowed with adequate social distancing.

Swimming pools will only open for athletes who are practising for a competitive event after following required social distancing, sanitation and other Covid-19 behavioural norms.

Cinema halls, both inside and outside malls, have been allowed to run shows with 50 per cenr seating capacity.





