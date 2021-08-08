Under 'Surakshit Haryana ', the state government on Sunday extended the Covid-19 lockdown for two more weeks till 23 August to curb the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

The period of "Pandemic Alert - Surakshit Haryana" has been extended till 5 AM on 23rd August 2021, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Vardhan to all the District Deputy Commissioners and Haryana Director General of Police.

What the current order entails

Restaurants, bars, gyms, and spas are allowed to operate with a 50% seating capacity.

All shops and malls are allowed to open with social distancing norms.

Swimming pools are allowed to open with coronavirus protocols.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Saturday reported one Covid-19 related fatality, taking the cumulative toll to 9,648 while 18 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,060.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Sirsa district.

Among the new cases, nine were from Gurugram and five from the Faridabad district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 685. The total recoveries so far were 7,59,727. The recovery rate was 98.66%.

