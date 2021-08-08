1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2021, 05:16 PM ISTLivemint
According to the order issued by the Haryana government, restaurants, bars, gyms, and spas are allowed to operate with a 50% seating capacity
Under 'Surakshit Haryana', the state government on Sunday extended the Covid-19 lockdown for two more weeks till 23 August to curb the spread of the ongoing pandemic.
The period of "Pandemic Alert - Surakshit Haryana" has been extended till 5 AM on 23rd August 2021, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Vardhan to all the District Deputy Commissioners and Haryana Director General of Police.