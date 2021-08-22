The Haryana government on Sunday extended Covid-induced restrictions till 6 September. “State executive Committee extends the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana for another fortnight from 23 August to 6 September in the state of Haryana," an order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

Here's what is allowed with restrictions

- Restaurants, bars, gyms, and spas are allowed to operate with a 50% seating capacity.

- All shops and malls are allowed to open with social distancing norms.

- Swimming pools are allowed to open with coronavirus protocols.

- Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Gold courses are allowed to open with 50% capacity

- In indoor spaces, gathering of upto 50% of the hall capacity are allowed with a ceiling of maximum 100 persons whereas in open spaces gathering will be allowed upto 200 persons

- Conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different Universities/Institutes/Government Departments and recruitment agencies are allowed in the state.

- University/colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and off the examinations.

- Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time

- Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance

- All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function

- Sports complexes, stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators will not be allowed)

- Cinema halls (in malls and stand alone) are allowed to open with maximum 50% seating capacity

- Vice Chancellors of Universities in the state are advised to plan re-opening of Universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the concerned department

Haryana Government extends COVID-induced restrictions till September 6

