Fuel pump owners in Haryana on Monday went on a 24-hour long strike seeking reduction in value added tax on petrol and diesel and increase in dealers' commission.

The Centre has recently cut excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively on the eve of Diwali. It said the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

Following the reduction, the Centre has urged the states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. Fuel prices had skyrocketed due to rise in international crude price and taxes.

Around 3,700 petrol pumps have gone on strike which started at 6 am on Monday, and will continue till Tuesday 6 am, said Ashok Jain, treasurer of All Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association.

However, he said that the petrol pumps would give fuel to emergency vehicles like ambulances.

Protesting fuel pump owners are demanding reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel at par with Punjab.

The Congress-led government in Punjab had earlier slashed VAT on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper by ₹10 and ₹5 per litre respectively in the state.

The fuel pump owners have also been demanding a raise in the dealer's commission, saying that it had not been increased since 2017, while their expenditure had almost doubled.

They have also been seeking compensation from the government for the loss caused to them on their existing stock due to the reduction in excise duty on fuel.

