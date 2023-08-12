Haryana government has extended the suspension of internet and SMS services in Nuh district of the state till August, describing the situation there as 'critical and tense'. The suspension of internet services in Nuh district had earlier been extended till August 8 and then till August 11.

"Whereas it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district," the order passed by Haryana's Home Secretary read.

"I am of the considered view that there is a clear potential for disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of the internet services by way of the spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted and circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile internet service, SMS services and other dongle services," Haryana Home Secretary was quoted by ANI as saying.

Television Anchor arrested over inflammatory posts:

Earlier on 11 August, a Sudharshan News editor Mukesh Kumar was arrested over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, PTI reported.

Following the arrest of Mukesh Kumar, the TV channel termed it as an attack on media freedom and had initially alleged he was 'abducted' by some goons. Though police said he was arrested by the Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

Nuh district had witnessed widespread violence after communal clashes had erupted on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked. Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia has said that 59 FIRs have been registered in the district in connection with the Braj Mandal violence case while 218 people have been arrested, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a total of 393 people have been arrested while 118 have been taken into preventive detention in connection with communal clashes in Haryana.

Moreover, 160 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani, and Hisar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said in a statement on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)