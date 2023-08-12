Haryana government extends internet shutdown in Nuh district, says ‘situation still critical and tense’2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Haryana govt extends suspension of internet and SMS services in Nuh district till August, citing 'critical and tense' situation.
Haryana government has extended the suspension of internet and SMS services in Nuh district of the state till August, describing the situation there as 'critical and tense'. The suspension of internet services in Nuh district had earlier been extended till August 8 and then till August 11.