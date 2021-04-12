Haryana government imposes night curfew

Health economists have said that restrictions may again impact country’s economy that was slowly recovering from a setback. “India's GDP which witnessed positive recovery in the third quarter of last financial year, may further push to negative territory if the lockdown is implemented. Hotel, transport, communication and service sector, which was hit badly in the first two quarters, got some momentum in the third quarter, will be worse hit in the second phase of lockdown. Finally, consumer confidence which is already low affecting the spending behaviour of majority, will further deteriorate influencing the sluggish demand in the second wave," said Additional Professor of health economics at Indian Institute of Public Health Bhubaneswar.