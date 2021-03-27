The chief minister said it should be ensured that there is a trauma centre within every 60 km on the main national highways in the state
Overloading of vehicles will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said
Making use of helmets and seat belts mandatory, keeping a check on speeding, controlling overloading of vehicles and repairing damaged roads will be the main priorities of the Haryana government this year to prevent road accidents in the state.
The directions to this effect were given by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to the officials concerned while presiding over a meeting regarding issues related to road safety here, an official statement said.