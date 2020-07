Haryana Government has allowed the state government employees who are blind and have physical disabilities, to work from home in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state government employees working on a regular basis/contract/daily wages who are unable to walk having physical disabilities of 50 per cent or above, and also those who are blind from both eyes may be allowed to work from home," the state government said in a release.

The release further stated, "An official spokesperson said that such employees with disabilities should be allowed to work from home as far as necessary, otherwise they may be exempted to attend office. This period will be treated as duty for all intents and purposes."

As per the spokesperson, the state government on May 8 had issued guidelines for the protection and safety of employees with disabilities to contain the spread of coronavirus, under which such employees were exempted from attending offices.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 23,306 COVID-19 cases and 319 deaths in the state due to the virus.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated