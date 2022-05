HARYANA : The Haryana government on Monday issued a notification altering the timing for government and private schools from 7 am to 12 noon.

This changed timing will be effective from 4 May.

The administration cited rising temperatures and heatwave conditions in the state for the change in school timing.

The IMD had sounded yellow alert for Haryana till 1 May. On Monday, 2 May, IMD senior scientist R K Jenmani said that the Western Disturbance has advanced and that rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to take place very soon.

An energy crisis appears to be approaching over portions of the country as coal supplies have run out, with Haryana being the most recent state to be affected. At least six hours of power were lost in Gurugram, Haryana, after the city’s electrical demand reached 9,000 megawatts (MV) and the supply fell short by 1,500 MW.