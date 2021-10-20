The Haryana government on Wednesday announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹5 crore to the Uttarakhand government in view heavy rainfall in the state.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, informed the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Haryana.

Meanwhile, six more bodies were recovered today in rain-battered Uttarakhand, taking the death toll to 52 in the Himalayan state, while Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, and areas of north Bengal were also pounded by torrential rainfall that caused landslides and closed National Highway-10, the main road linking Gangtok with the rest of the country.

Three people were killed and hundreds marooned as heavy rainfall lashed Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and Pilibhit districts over the last two days.

In Uttarakhand, 17 people were injured and 16, including 11 members of a trekking team, went missing in rain-related incidents. The Kumaon region of the state, which has been worst affected by the rainfall, also reported cases of 46 houses being damaged.

With 28 deaths, Nainital alone has accounted for the highest number of fatalities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his tour of the affected areas of Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts in Kumaon to take stock of the situation. He travelled by road as his helicopter could not take off from Haldwani due to technical reasons.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State for Defence and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt and State Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Dhami, on board a tractor, crossed vast stretches of marooned fields in Udham Singh Nagar district and assessed the damage to crops.

He also trudged through the streets of Champawat to get a first-hand assessment of the damage inflicted by nearly three days of incessant rains.

Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to arrive in the state late on Wednesday night to review the situation. He may also undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas on Thursday morning, officials said.

The weather cleared across Uttarakhand today, giving momentum to rescue operations and leading to the partial resumption of the Chardham Yatra, with pilgrims allowed to proceed to Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. However, the yatra to Badrinath could not be resumed as the national highway leading to the temple was blocked by landslide at several points.

With agency inputs

