Haryana govt approves rail connectivity from IGI Delhi to Hisar airport. Details3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
- Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said the Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport will be made operational by 1 November.
The Haryana Government has approved the proposal for Rail Connectivity between Delhi's IGI Airport and Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport, news agency PTI has reported citing state government officials.
