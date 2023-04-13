Haryana govt approves rail connectivity from IGI Delhi to Hisar airport. Details

Earlier in March, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said the Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport will be made operational by 1 November. Under the regional connectivity scheme, air service will be started from Hisar on nine routes to different states. After completion of various works, passengers will be able to travel on these routes, he said in Hisar. Giving information about various works going on at the airport, the deputy chief minister said the work of the boundary wall of the airport would be completed in May. "In terms of security, watch towers have been set up according to international standards. The work of the taxiway at the airport is almost complete. Advanced lighting systems have arrived and will be installed from next month," he said