In view of the extreme air pollution situation, the Haryana government on Sunday banned construction activities till 17 November and has advised government and private offices to adopt work from home.

The Haryana Disaster Management Authority has also ordered schools in four districts of the state that are close to the national capital to remain shut till Wednesday.

The Haryana government has further ordered to stop manual sweeping and start water sprinkling to control dust on roads. The disaster management authority aims to reduce the number of vehicles on roads by 30%.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has directed all schools and other educational institutions in the national capital to remain shut till 20 November.

The order read, "Keeping in view the need in the public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi...All Schools, Colleges, Educational/Coaching Institutes, Skill Development, and Training Institutes, Other Training Institutes. Libraries (except where exams are being conducted) shall be closed with immediate effect till November 20."

Government office employees have been asked to operate from home (WFH) at 100 per cent capacity till November 17, while the order has also advised the private offices to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible to avoid vehicular traffic.

As per the order, all construction and demolition activities have also been shut till November 17.

The orders came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level emergency meeting with senior officials and ministers of the Delhi government yesterday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.