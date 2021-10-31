Just days ahead of the big festival of Diwali , the Haryana government on Sunday banned the sale and use of firecrackers in 14 districts bordering Delhi.

Online shopping sites too cannot make any sales of such nature, the state government notification said in view of worsening air pollution.

The 14 districts where sale and bursting of firecrackers are banned include Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Sonipat.

The Haryana government said that bursting crackers can adversely affect the respiratory health of vulnerable groups, besides aggravating health condition of coronavirus positive persons in home isolation.

The circular also cited rulings of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court for the move.

On Diwali, the firecrackers can be burst only between 8 pm to 10 pm, the Haryana government's notification read.

The statement will also apply to cities and towns where the average of ambient air quality during November (according to last year's data) is of poor and above category, while green crackers will be permitted in cities in which air quality is moderate or below, it added.

Even for marriages and other occasions, only green crackers are permitted, the order read.

"The cities/town/areas in which air quality is moderate or below, the timings for use and bursting of crackers, on Diwali days or any other festivals like Gurupurab, etc will strictly be from 8 pm till 10 pm only. For Chatt, the same will be from 6 am to 8 am. On Christmas and New Year Eve, when such fireworks start around midnight, i.e. from 12 am, it will be from 11:55 pm till 12:30 am only," it further said.

The state government has said that in areas where use and bursting of crackers is allowed, people would be encouraged to burst crackers in groups to minimise the impact.

It also said that the authorities would identify such areas where people could burst crackers and publicise the same to make people aware.

Last month, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had announced a "complete ban" on sale and bursting of all forms of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2022. The development came amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Meanwhile, over 50 licensed traders have approached the Delhi High Court on Saturday seeking leave to sell green firecrackers ahead of Diwali after the Supreme Court said it has not imposed a blanket ban on the sale of fireworks.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.