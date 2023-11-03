Haryana govt comes down heavily on farmers, imposes fines of ₹25 lakh on stubble burning offenders
Amid increasing air pollution in north Indian states, Haryana government has come down heavily on farmers who continue to practice stubble burning. Till October 31, the government has imposed fines of ₹25 lakh on stubble burning offenders
To keep a check on paddy straw burning in the state, the Haryana Government has so far issued 939 challans and imposed fines of over ₹25.12 lakh on farmers practicing stubble burning, officials told PTI on Friday.
