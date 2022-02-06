After the national capital Delhi, neighbour Haryana has also eased the Covid-19 curbs in view of the decline in coronavirus cases. The Haryana government has allowed all offices, including private ones to function at full capacity. Besides, the gathering of more than 100 persons is allowed after taking permission from the deputy commissioner concerned.

"Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with the prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned," the state government said in a statement.

The government had earlier banned large gatherings, including rallies and protest demonstrations.

Further, the Haryana government has allowed entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions to open at 50% capacity.

"All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms," according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA). The latest guidelines by the Haryana government will be in force till February 15.

Earlier, on January 28, the Haryana government had allowed the opening of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with a 50% seating capacity.

The state government had imposed several restrictions due to the spike in the number of daily Covid cases last month. However, relaxations were announced as the number of cases started to register a decline over a week ago.

The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants, and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1.

Yesterday, Haryana reported 14 more Covid-related deaths while 1,980 fresh cases. Among the districts, Gurugram reported 682 fresh cases while 253 infections were from Faridabad.

Cumulatively, Haryana's Covid infection caseload stands at 9,63,319, and the death toll is at 10,386.

